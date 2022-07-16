Official data shows the volume of vegetables and fruits imported by Kuwait were worth about 326.8 million dinars during 2021, and it also imported dairy products and birds’ eggs worth about 182 million dinars.

The data showed that the first quarter of the year was the largest in terms of the value of vegetables and fruits that were imported, reaching about 86.13 million dinars, while that value began to decline in the second quarter of 2021 to 84.86 million dinars, and in the third quarter it reached 83.42 million dinars, reaching 72.36 million dinars in the last quarter of the year, reports a local Arabic daily.

As for dairy products and bird eggs, the imports to Kuwait were the highest during the second quarter of the year at 48 million dinars, compared to 45.99 million dinars in the first quarter of 2021, while the third quarter recorded about 44.37 million dinars of imports.