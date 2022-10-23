A video clip is circulating in the social media of the popular healer Jassem Bahman, in which he talks about the Ministry of Health’s attempt to close his ‘office’ in the Sabah Al-Salem, has sparked reactions.

In the video clip Bahman explains that he received a notification of a complaint from the Ministry of Health related to its claim that he used medical tools and supplies in surgical operations, pointing out that immediately after receiving the notification, he went to the General Department of Criminal Investigation, where he was investigated last week and four charges were slapped against him and he was referred to the Public Prosecution Office, reports a local Arabic daily.

Bahman added that he was surprised by the report submitted by the Ministry of Health, because he used his home office and did not open a clinic, and since the beginning of his activity as a healer, he has not asked for any money to treat people, pointing out that he treats about 50 people a day for free and that he has been doing this since 1987.

Bahman pointed out that during these nearly 35 years, he did not take any money to treat any condition, and that those who flocked to him were not only citizens and residents, but also people from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. He added, he is astonished by the complaint of the Ministry of Health, He said it is an attempt to close his office and prevent him from treating people.

He explained he never claimed to be a doctor, but rather a folk healer and provided his services to various segments without any compensation from anyone.

When the daily tried to contact the Ministry of Health it did not get an answer.