The Ahmadi security patrolmen have taken into custody an Egyptian a.k.a Chivas and seized from him 14 bottles of imported alcohol.

The Al-Anba daily said the suspect was caught in Umm Al-Haiman near the Al-Wafra farms.

A security source said the man driving a vehicle was asked to pull over after he appeared confused when a police patrol drove alongside.

The man was asked to pull over and police found the booze bottles near the front seat of the car. During interrogation the suspect admitted to bootlegging activity.

The contraband and the suspect have been referred to the General Department of Drugs and Alcohol Control (GDDAC)