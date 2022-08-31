Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil, who is head of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced the launch of the Economic Advisory Unit which will be headed by HH the Prime Minister.

The members EAU are from government institutions of economic, investment and developmental nature, in addition to Kuwaitis specialized in economic affairs given the importance of adopting an advanced approach to support the national economy and work to attract value-added direct investments and enhance the role of the private sector in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Al-Dakhil added the task of the unit will be to review and develop legislation and policies of economic, financial nature and correcting them towards achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 and ways to diversify the economic base and non-oil government revenues, in addition to discussing the national investment map and investment opportunities for national and foreign investors.

Al-Dakhil indicated that the unit will work to strengthen the links between economic, financial, development and operational institutions, and unify their efforts to promote economic development in the country and stressed the unit will exert care and attention to establish the principle of national economic security to provide a safe and stimulating economic environment for growth and investment and to combat all negative phenomena on the national economy.

Meanwhile, Al-Dakhil stressed that the launch of the unit will translate the Prime Minister’s office strategy which was launched last year consistent with its strategic objectives in supporting the decisions and actions of His Highness the Prime Minister, to build a national economy that stimulates investment with a diversified production base that enhances opportunities to improve Kuwait’s performance within global indicators and adopts a path to accelerate the pace of work to achieve the vision 2035 of the state.