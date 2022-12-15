The weather forecast observer at the Meteorological Department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, said that the country is affected by the extension of the Sudan seasonal depression accompanied by a depression that leads to the proliferation of low and medium clouds interspersed with cumulus clouds, with chances of sporadic rain, sometimes accompanied by thunder, in some areas during the weekend.

Al-Qarawi told Kuna Friday’s weather during day will be warm and partly cloudy and cold at night, with light to moderate variable northeasterly winds, with speeds ranging between eight and 35 kilometers per hour, with a chance of scattered rain in some areas. The expected maximum temperatures will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the sea will be light to moderate. Waves will be moderate, with a height between 2 and 4 feet, reports a local Arabic daily.

He added that the expected weather for Saturday is warm, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with a speed of between 10 and 38 kilometers per hour, and the expected maximum temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, while the sea condition will be light to moderate, with waves at a height of 2 and 5 feet.

He pointed out that the weather on Saturday evening will be cold, with light to moderate northwesterly winds and with expected minimum temperature of between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, while the sea will be light to moderate.