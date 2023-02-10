Joyalukkas has announced specially crafted jewellery designs and offers for the Valentine’s Day celebration. Craftsmen from the Joyalukkas team have worked on creating many exquisite jewellery designs under its popular ‘Be Mine Heart to Heart’collection range to help shoppers celebrate their love. In addition to the designs, every shopper will also be given a free gift voucher worth KD20 on every purchase worth KD250/-. This special gift offer will be valid on the diamond, polki, or pearl jewellery purchases from any Joyalukkas outlet.

Announcing this Valentine’s Day celebration offer, John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group, said, “Our aim is to make every jewellery shopper’s experience a memorable one. To make this Valentine’s Day celebration extra special we have worked with our craftsmen to design jewellery that will help shoppers express their feelings towards their loved ones. We have also added an attractive offer to make it extra attractive for shoppers. Simply put, our customers can now shop for something exquisite for their loved one and also get rewarded with a gift voucher to double their joy.”

This incredible offer is available across all Joyalukkas showrooms till 14th February 2023.