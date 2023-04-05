The Central Bank of Kuwait announced the completion of the process of providing all local banks with new banknotes of Kuwaiti currency in various denominations, in order to meet the needs of citizens and residents of new currency on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al-Fitr.

The bank stated that those wishing to obtain new notes of Kuwaiti currency should visit their bank branches during official working hours, as it will be announced through Kuwaiti banks the locations of the designated branches that provide the ‘Ayadi’ service, in addition to other means provided by banks to their customers to obtain on new banknotes.

The Central Bank indicated that Kuwaiti banks, on the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr, has allocated 359 of their branches, in addition to 171 automatic withdrawal machines, to meet the needs of their customers for new banknotes of different denominations, in addition to providing four central locations in the commercial complexes, which are the Avenues, 360 Mall, the Capital, and Al-Kout, to provide automated withdrawal machines which will be in service from the middle of this month until the second day of Eid Al-Fitr.