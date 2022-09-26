The Central Bank of Kuwait has asked banks to notify it in the event of any branch or company previously established outside the financial or banking supervisory authorities in other countries, especially in any other Gulf country.

The responsible sources told a local Arabic daily the CBK issued instructions in this regard in light of the instructions that were issued in September 2018 regarding the regulation of electronic payment of funds, and in the interest of the supervisory regulator to regulate the work related to electronic payment and settlement services in the correct manner.