The Court of Cassation has upheld the verdicts of the Criminal Court and the Court of Appeals and sentenced to death a soldier in the Ministry of Interior who is found guilty of strangling to death a young bedoun man in al-Julai’a desert, and ordered that the civil case be referred to the competent.

The defense of the victim’s heirs, lawyer Abdul Mohsen Al-Qattan, said after the verdict was issued this should serve as a deterrent to others and called for the implementation of the verdict as soon as possible court, reports al-Rai daily.

The incident, was the first murder case recorded in 2022, is summed up in a soldier in the Ministry of Interior. During initial interrogation the suspect had admitted to committing the crime and said he lost his temper during an argument over disagreements between him and the victim, who was found to have been released from the central prison weeks before the incident, after serving 15 years behind bars and was released by pardon after serving 10 years.

On the day of the incident, the operations room of the Ministry of the Interior received a report in the late hours of the night about the presence of a body in the al-Julaiah camp, and when the security forces moved in they found the corpse.

There were clear signs of strangulation and the suspect who turned out to an employee of the Ministry of Interior with the rank of deputy officer. He was arrested and during interrogation he confessed to committing the crime due to personal differences.