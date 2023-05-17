The results of CBSE Class XII this year, is testament to the hard work and commitment of students, teachers, and parents alike. Despite the challenges, the students have continued to strive for excellence. In total, 100 students appeared for the Senior Secondary School Examination – Class XII for the academic year 2022-2023, with a cent percent pass result. 89 students secured distinction, making Carmel proud
While Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar (97.4 %), Athul Anil Kumar (97 %) and Ryan Varghese Thomas (96.6 %) led the way and illuminated the path of exceptional performances in the Science Stream, Riya Liana Martis (96 %), W. Kavindiya Seumini Perera (95.8 %) and Arya Arun Davidson (95.2 %) followed suit in the Commerce Stream. Laiba Sabih hit the bull’s eye with a 100 in Informatics Practices.
It is hoped that students understand that there are always opportunities for growth and improvement. Scores are but, one aspect of overall growth; development, resilience, creativity and problem-solving abilities are skills and qualities that are equally important. Students are encouraged to continue learning and growing in the pursuit of their passions and interests. They can then look back on their achievements with pride and confidence, knowing that they have what it takes to succeed in any path they choose.
The Principal Sr. Christy Maria, Vice Principal Sr. Saritha and teachers of Carmel applaud these young achievers and wish them all success in their future endeavours. Their dedication, enthusiasm and insight are truly inspiring.
SUBJECT TOPPERS
|Subject
|Name
|Marks
|INFORMATICS PRACTICES
|Laiba Sabih
|100
|MATHEMATICS
|Athul Anil Kumar
|99
|ENGLISH
|Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar
Joann Johncen
|99
|CHEMISTRY
|Rashidha Shahul Hameed
|99
|
PHYSICS
|Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar
Athul Anil Kumar
Ryan Varghese Thomas
Ann Mary Dcruz
Joann Johncen
Harah Gurubaren Murlidaran
Mohammed Arsh
|
95
|BIOLOGY
|Ranasinghage Methuli
|96
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE
|Athul Anil Kumar
Ryan Varghese Thomas
Jonathan Rejoy Sam
Merlyn Ann Mathew
|
97
|ECONOMICS
|Sasha Sanjay Koul
|97
|BUSINESS STUDIES
|Riya Liana Martis
Mohammad Sajed
|99
|ACCOUNTANCY
|Arya Arun Davidson
Sasha Sanjay Koul
Riddhi Dhiraj Doshi
|95
|FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS
|Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar
|98
|PHYSICAL EDUCATION
|Ryan Varghese Thomas
Ann Mary Dcruz
|98