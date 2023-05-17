The results of CBSE Class XII this year, is testament to the hard work and commitment of students, teachers, and parents alike. Despite the challenges, the students have continued to strive for excellence. In total, 100 students appeared for the Senior Secondary School Examination – Class XII for the academic year 2022-2023, with a cent percent pass result. 89 students secured distinction, making Carmel proud

While Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar (97.4 %), Athul Anil Kumar (97 %) and Ryan Varghese Thomas (96.6 %) led the way and illuminated the path of exceptional performances in the Science Stream, Riya Liana Martis (96 %), W. Kavindiya Seumini Perera (95.8 %) and Arya Arun Davidson (95.2 %) followed suit in the Commerce Stream. Laiba Sabih hit the bull’s eye with a 100 in Informatics Practices.

It is hoped that students understand that there are always opportunities for growth and improvement. Scores are but, one aspect of overall growth; development, resilience, creativity and problem-solving abilities are skills and qualities that are equally important. Students are encouraged to continue learning and growing in the pursuit of their passions and interests. They can then look back on their achievements with pride and confidence, knowing that they have what it takes to succeed in any path they choose.

The Principal Sr. Christy Maria, Vice Principal Sr. Saritha and teachers of Carmel applaud these young achievers and wish them all success in their future endeavours. Their dedication, enthusiasm and insight are truly inspiring.

SUBJECT TOPPERS

Subject Name Marks INFORMATICS PRACTICES Laiba Sabih 100 MATHEMATICS Athul Anil Kumar 99 ENGLISH Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar Joann Johncen 99 CHEMISTRY Rashidha Shahul Hameed 99 PHYSICS Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar Athul Anil Kumar Ryan Varghese Thomas Ann Mary Dcruz Joann Johncen Harah Gurubaren Murlidaran Mohammed Arsh 95 BIOLOGY Ranasinghage Methuli 96 COMPUTER SCIENCE Athul Anil Kumar Ryan Varghese Thomas Jonathan Rejoy Sam Merlyn Ann Mathew 97 ECONOMICS Sasha Sanjay Koul 97 BUSINESS STUDIES Riya Liana Martis Mohammad Sajed 99 ACCOUNTANCY Arya Arun Davidson Sasha Sanjay Koul Riddhi Dhiraj Doshi 95 FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar 98 PHYSICAL EDUCATION Ryan Varghese Thomas Ann Mary Dcruz 98