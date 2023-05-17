The results of CBSE Class XII this year, is testament to the hard work and commitment of students, teachers, and parents alike. Despite the challenges, the students have continued to strive for excellence. In total, 100 students appeared for the Senior Secondary School Examination – Class XII for the academic year 2022-2023, with a cent percent pass result. 89 students secured distinction, making Carmel proud

While Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar (97.4 %), Athul Anil Kumar (97 %) and Ryan Varghese Thomas (96.6 %) led the way and illuminated the path of exceptional performances in the Science Stream, Riya Liana Martis (96 %), W. Kavindiya Seumini Perera (95.8 %) and Arya Arun Davidson (95.2 %) followed suit in the Commerce Stream. Laiba Sabih hit the bull’s eye with a 100 in Informatics Practices. 

It is hoped that students understand that there are always opportunities for growth and improvement. Scores are but, one aspect of overall growth; development, resilience, creativity and problem-solving abilities are skills and qualities that are equally important. Students are encouraged to continue learning and growing in the pursuit of their passions and interests. They can then look back on their achievements with pride and confidence, knowing that they have what it takes to succeed in any path they choose.

The Principal Sr. Christy Maria, Vice Principal Sr. Saritha and teachers of Carmel applaud these young achievers and wish them all success in their future endeavours. Their dedication, enthusiasm and insight are truly inspiring. 

SUBJECT TOPPERS

Subject Name Marks
INFORMATICS PRACTICES Laiba Sabih 100
MATHEMATICS Athul Anil Kumar 99
ENGLISH Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar

Joann Johncen

 99
CHEMISTRY Rashidha Shahul Hameed 99

PHYSICS

 Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar

Athul Anil Kumar

Ryan Varghese Thomas

Ann Mary Dcruz

Joann Johncen

Harah Gurubaren Murlidaran

Mohammed Arsh

95
BIOLOGY Ranasinghage Methuli  96

COMPUTER SCIENCE

 Athul Anil Kumar

Ryan Varghese Thomas

Jonathan Rejoy Sam

Merlyn Ann  Mathew

97
ECONOMICS Sasha Sanjay Koul 97
BUSINESS STUDIES Riya Liana Martis

Mohammad Sajed

 99
ACCOUNTANCY Arya Arun Davidson

Sasha Sanjay Koul

Riddhi Dhiraj Doshi

 95
FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS Susan Sabitha Asok Kumar 98
PHYSICAL EDUCATION Ryan Varghese Thomas

Ann Mary Dcruz

 98

 


