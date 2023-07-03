The Capital Governorate Committee of the Municipal Council will hold its meeting next Sunday, to discuss the letter of the Council Chairman regarding the allocation of land for the oil complex in the Shuwaikh area.

The committee, chaired by Fahd Al-Abd Al-Jader, is examining the letter submitted by the Public Utilities Management Company to look into the activities of Al-Safat Square cafés, and the two proposals submitted by member Al-Abd Al-Jader to convert a road to a service street in the Al-Rawdah area, Plot 3 branching from the Maghreb Highway, and the development of a secondary street in the Yarmouk region, Plot 3, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The committee is also considering the letter submitted by the Union of Cooperative Societies regarding the Mishref, Al-Rawdha, Al-Adailiya, Al-Khalidiya and Al-Shamiya Cooperative Societies, about the Council’s decision to install electric car chargers, tire repair and oil change in cooperative societies.