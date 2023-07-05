The Ministry of Public Works revealed that the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, yesterday, requested the Ministry of Interior to install surveillance cameras on Al-Khairan Bridge after reporting the theft of rainwater drainage line covers made of iron.

The sources said, PART has asked the Interior Ministry to conduct investigations into the theft, to bring to book the thieves,” indicating that “this incident was not the first,” reports Al-Rai daily.

According to reliable sources, “the ministry had previously developed solutions to prevent the recurrence of such thefts, including additional conditions in the new contracts so that the contractor is obliged to install locks on these covers,” indicating that “after this last incident, we will suggest to the concerned authorities the installation surveillance cameras on the road to prevent recurrence of such accidents directly affect the rain drainage networks, as they expose them to the accumulation of dirt, which causes the blockage of these sewers.

It is noteworthy that the ministry’s interaction with the issue of theft came after a citizen filmed a video of the rain drainage line on the Khairan Bridge, after its covers were stolen.