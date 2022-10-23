First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled and the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, have given green light to criminal investigation men represented by the Morality Investigation Department, to intensify security campaigns to monitor suspicious elements and daily rental apartments that are used in illegal practices.

The sources said department has formed security teams to work around the clock to monitor and arrest any suspicious elements and particularly those who rent apartments on daily basis with a mandate to raid those apartments to deter those who carry out illegal activities, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources stressed if expatriates are caught involved in such illegal activities, they will be expelled from the country