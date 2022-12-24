The Minister of Public Works and the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr. Amani Boqmaz, is expected to form an investigation committee based on the report of the Audit Bureau to look into the shortcomings and violations committed in the Governmental Center for Testing, Quality Control and Research affiliated to the Public Works Authority.

A local Arabic daily quoting reliable sources said, “The Bureau monitored many of these shortcomings and violations in the examination center sector, represented in the ministry’s failure to oblige the contractor to submit a detailed price offer and issue a work order regarding the necessary spare parts for periodic maintenance, emergency repair and modernization works in violation of the contractual terms.”

The sources explained, “The state’s general approach focuses on training and qualifying national cadres, but the government center sector violated this approach, as it continued to conclude contracts with companies to carry out maintenance and repair of government center equipment, despite the inclusion of the training item for center employees in previous contracts. This is according to what was stated in the report of the Audit Bureau.

The sources stated that “the ministry has a plan to develop the center’s equipment and laboratories during the coming period, and it was announced by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Engineer Mai Al-Massad, during her recent visit to the government center building.”