The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition is considering canceling the health card requirement, to renew the licenses of delivery vehicles, after a number of owners of these companies submitted requests in this regard.

A local Arabic daily said the request has been approved by the PAFN Director General, at a time when the authority revealed that 600 million people are infected annually around the world with about 200 types of diseases caused by contaminated and unsafe food.

A group of delivery company owners had requested the chairperson of the board of directors and the director general in charge Dr. Reem Al-Fulaij, to facilitate the renewal and issuance of licenses for vehicles, by easing the requirements placed on vehicles, especially related to the validity of the health card, before submitting the transaction.

She stated that the inability to renew vehicle licenses stands as an obstacle to the renewal of work permits for workers registered with delivery companies, especially since each worker’s residence is linked to the vehicle book and its validity.

In this context, a member of the entrepreneurs, Eng. Saeed Al-Manea, praised the efforts of the Food Authority and the adoption of the open door policy to receive the owners of companies operating in the field, and to see their demands and the obstacles they face.

On the sidelines of the authority’s celebration of the World Food Safety Day yesterday, Al-Fulaij said that food safety plays a vital role in reducing illnesses.