The Jahra Governorate Committee in the Municipal Council included in its agenda a request to allocate three sites in the west of Hajjaj City in northern Jahra to establish housing complexes for expatriate workers, reported an Arab daily. The request to establish the project included an invitation to four government agencies, namely the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Health, and State Property Administration. On the other hand, the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport also requested to create a basin to collect rainwater in the Amghara area on the side of the Muharraq Road, connecting the Sixth Ring Road and Jahra Road.

In the meeting held on Tuesday, the committee referred the proposal of member Fahd Al-Abduljader to the Reform and Development Committee on setting up a special headquarters in the municipality of Al-Mutlaa to monitor the work of contractors in the construction field. The committee also looked into the request of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training to approve the height of the buildings of the colleges and institutes in the Jahra Governorate.

In addition, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy also requested to allocate a site for a major transfer station in the Abdali Farms, as well as the allocation of a water filling station site as alternative to the existing station, contrary to the Kuwait Medical City project of the Public Institution for Social Security in the East Amghara region.