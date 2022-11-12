The opening ceremony of the ‘FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022’ is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, with the kick-off game between Qatar and Ecuador.

BTS’s participation in the tournament was rumoured earlier this year, followed by Big Hit Entertainment finally confirming that Jungkook will appear as the representative of the group, who’ll perform at the opening ceremony and also provide a soundtrack for FIFA.

Other popular stars to perform at the opening ceremony include Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa, JBalvin, Nora Fatehi and Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie.