A woman believed to be the world’s oldest person celebrated her 123rd birthday in Brazil.

Officials in the state of Paraná, Brazil, organized a celebration for Amantina dos Santos Dovergem’s 123rd birthday, reports Al-Rai daily.

Dovergem was born in June 1900, making her the oldest living person in the world.

The “Guinness” record does not recognize that Dovergem is the oldest in the world, due to a delay in registering her birth certificate, which was later proven after testimonies from 4 people over the age of 70.

The current official record holder as the oldest person in the world is the American of Spanish origin Branyas Moreira, who reached 116 years on March 4 of this year.