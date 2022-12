Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1 to book quarter-finals clash with Croatia.

Vinicius Jr, Neymar Jr, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were on target for Brazil as they secured a clinical 4-1 victory against South Korea in the Round of 16 match. The Asian side did pull one goal back deep into the second-half but it wasn’t enough to prevent Brazil from booking quarter-finals clash with Croatia.