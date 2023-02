A 12-year-old Egyptian boy in a village in Dakahlia, Egypt, ended his life by hanging, just because his mother told him to stop playing with his mobile phone.

The Dakahlia Security Directorate received a notification from the Minya Al-Nasr Police Station, stating that it had received a report from Minya Al-Nasr Hospital that the corpse of Islam Nasr Ahmed Nasr had arrived at the hospital, reports Al-Rai daily.

The investigation revealed the child had hanged himself.