Australian police announced, on Wednesday, the discovery of the remains of a man inside two crocodiles, after he went missing while fishing in the waters of an area infested with these reptiles.

Australian Kevin Darmody, 65, had disappeared since last Saturday in Queensland, northeastern Australia, where he went on a fishing trip with his friends, reports Al-Rai daily.

The fishermen said they did not see what happened, but they heard the man scream after hearing a splash of water.

After two days of searches conducted by the local police, officers killed two crocodiles, one of which was 4.1 meters long and the other 2.8 meters long. The analysis conducted on the two crocodiles made it possible to identify the remains of the missing man.

Darmody’s killing was the 13th attack of its kind since the authorities began counting such incidents in 1985.

The authorities of the Australian state of Queensland imposed a ban on hunting crocodiles in 1974, which led to an increase in their number from 5 thousand at the time to about 30 thousand today.