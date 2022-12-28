Spanish police have seized 4.4 tons of hashish on board a boat off its southern coast that was apparently destined for Latin America, and took into custody two Britons on board.

The Spanish customs units were able to inspect the boat in the Gulf of Cadiz (southwest) after the storm made it change its main course, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

A statement by the Spanish police indicated that the customs authorities were monitoring him after receiving information about him from the British police.

After the boat had already brought its cargo from the west coast of Morocco, it was forced to return to Spain due to bad weather in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The statement indicated that a Spanish customs patrol took advantage of the opportunity to approach the boat and found on board a number of burlap and raffia parcels that are often used to transport this type of drug. The patrol’s confiscation totaled 130 parcels containing about 4,400 kilograms of hashish.

The boat was taken to Kadesh and two British crew members were arrested, according to the police, who did not rule out the possibility of arresting others.