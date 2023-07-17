The Ministry of the Interior announced one person was injured and another died when sea bandits attacked and robbed a boat outside Kuwait’s territorial waters.

Personnel from the General Administration of the Coast Guard, in cooperation with the Police Aviation Wing, immediately dealt with a report and helped to hand over the injured to the emergency medical personnel.

Without going into details the Ministry of Interior said it has repeatedly warned fishing enthusiasts and fishermen not to leave Kuwait’s territorial waters so that they are under the protection of the Ministry of Interior for their safety.