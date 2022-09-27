The board of directors of about 20 independent bodies — government institutions and companies are reportedly awaiting a decision to dissolve their current boards of directors and replaced by new after the National Assembly elections and the formation of the new government.

A local Arabic daily quoting high-ranking government sources said the boards of directors are expected to be dissolved in succession in a timely manner regardless of the time lapsed since their formation.

The sources stated that the government’s orientation is currently focused on injecting new blood into the boards of directors of government institutions in line with the new government visions that uphold the principles of achievement in all government projects and plans and overcome the problems faced and improve the levels of services provided to citizens.