The head and members of the Bird Monitoring and Protection Team (BMPT) of the Kuwaiti Society for the Protection of the Environment called on the concerned authorities to establish a center for the rehabilitation and treatment of birds, as sometimes they get injured during migratory period or otherwise.

The head of the team, Muhammad Shah, told a local Arabic daily, “When any member of the team sees an injured bird and tries to save it, there is no official place to receive it, and this demand has been made repeatedly.”

“One of the citizens spotted the large spotted type eagle perched on the coast near the Jahra Nature Reserve, unable to fly,” but there was no place to take the bird to treat it, he said.