Dozens of students, officers and non-commissioned officers at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences organized a blood donation campaign in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, represented by the Central Blood Bank.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said the campaign to donate blood comes within the framework of motivating various departments of the state institutions, especially the military, to motivate their employees to donate blood to compensate for any shortage that the blood bank may face.