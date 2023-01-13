The Ministry of Health is considering providing a booster dose with the bivalent vaccine to prevent the spread of the original coronavirus and its mutants in the following weeks, reported Al-Rai Media. The report added that a shipment of the bivalent (double) vaccine for Moderna will arrive in Kuwait soon to prepare administering the booster dose to those who opt for it. The aim is to confront new mutations and build continuous immunity among the public.

Note that the MoH announced on Wednesday the detection of a mutant, named XBB.1.5, in Kuwait. It was confirmed that XBB.1.5 belongs to a subset of the Omicron mutant of the coronavirus. Moreover, the ministry is preparing the regulatory mechanism for the centers that will provide the service, provided that the priority during the preliminary vaccination campaign is for groups at risk, including the elderly, people with chronic diseases, health care staff, patients with weak immune systems, and others.

Similarly, the Saudi Ministry of Health administered the updated dose of the vaccine for those who have completed three months of the previous dose, to enhance the level of completion of immunization with mutants present in some countries, and to better protect against severe disease. In addition, sources reaffirmed the stability of the indicators of the epidemiological situation, while stressing the importance of adhering with prevention guidelines.