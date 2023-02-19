Customs men at the Nuwaiseeb port were able to seize a private vehicle driven by a passenger who was in possession of a large amount of electronic cigarette flavors while leaving the country.

The administration indicated in a statement that a traveler came in his private vehicle to the Nuwaiseeb border crossing on his way to Saudi Arabia, but the customs men suspected the car, and after inspecting it, they found 20,699 electronic cigarette flavors, each flavor weighing 60 ml, reports Al-Rai daily.

This is believed to be the biggest seizure of electronic cigarette flavors in Kuwait, while the legal measures have been taken against the man, whose identity has not been disclosed.