The Ministry of the Interior said it does not accept any abuse and deals firmly with anyone who tries to harm the relationship between the State of Kuwait and the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The statement of the Ministry of Interior came after a tweet was published on some social media sites insulting one of the symbols of the Kingdom.

The Ministry added that the issue has been referred to the competent authority to take all necessary legal measures against the suspect.

The Ministry sources stressed that it will not accept any abusive behavior by words, deeds or acts and will deal firmly with anyone who uses the social media and/or other means in this regard.

The sources emphasized the Ministry of Interior is determined to preserve the depth of the well-established historical relations between the State of Kuwait and the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and warned everyone against publishing or circulating any material that interferes in the affairs of sister countries.