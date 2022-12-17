Bedoun employees working for the Ministry of Awqaf staged a sit-in Thursday morning at the ministry’s headquarters in the Al-Riqa’i area, protesting the non-payment of their salaries whose monthly

Sources requesting anonymity told a local Arabic daily said the financial controller affiliated with the Ministry of Finance refused to pay the salaries which doubled the suffering of workers on this item (wages for work).

The same sources indicated senior officials in the Ministry of Awqaf are working to contain the crisis and speed up the disbursement of the salaries, especially since most of them are memorizers of the Holy Qur’an in the Qur’an houses and centers of the country.