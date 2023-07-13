As part of their clean-up drive, the field teams of the municipality’s departments of public hygiene and road occupancy in the governorates continued their work to raise the level of cleanliness in commercial, investment, residential, agricultural, artisanal, and industrial areas.

The Department of Hygiene and Road Works in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate organized a field campaign with volunteer teams to spread environmental awareness and clean the beaches. The administration partnered with the Green Hands Association and Al-Siraj Al-Munir Center for Boys to raise awareness about coastal cleanliness and continue its efforts to keep them clean in the governorate. The Director of the Department, Fahd Al-Quraifa, said that a team of volunteers removed 25 bags of waste from the beach in the Abu Al-Hasaniya area, Al-Anbaa reported.