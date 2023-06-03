By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Bagong Bayaning Makabayan International Kuwait (BBMIK) Biggest Looser Challenge announced its winners after a two-month long fitness challenge with fourteen contenders to the titles and grand prizes. Winners include Grand Winner Wendy Servinisio, 1st Runner- Up Darrel Esclamado and 2nd Runner-Up Wilyn Porras. The event was held at the Carlton Tower Hotel in Kuwait City on Friday afternoon.

The BBMIK Biggest Looser Challenge was launched on the 24th of March at the premises of Masterclass Lifestyle Workshop in Salmiyah with eighteen finalists. Weekly monitoring was organized by the team under the supervision of two fitness coaches Jurlick Balatbat Jr. and Jonjie Panlilio who provided weekly advisory sessions including fitness trainings, exercise regimens and suggestions on diet programs. Eleven finalists emerged from the challenge namely, Adenauer Lintag, Nurhima Asgani, Ramilyn Quennie Bayog, Chona Navales, Elena Napoles, Percival Suyat, Sonia Alaba, Wilyn Porras, Darrel Esclamado and Wendy Servinisio. President of BBMIK Kiko Olpindo III in a brief interview said that the project event was organized to create awareness among OFWs the importance of being healthy and fit and amidst their busy schedules with work, exercises with proper nutrition improve well-being with healthy mind and body.

Among the prizes earned by the three winners were a month scholarship to any workshop they wish to take, courses were courtesy of Masterclass Culinary and Lifestyle Workshops. “We are glad to be a part of this challenge as we too promote proper diet and nutrition to everyone as essential guide to living healthy. We also provide an opportunity for them to learn new skills for future business plans in food business” stated Masterclass Workshop Director.

BBMIK officers wish to thank the sponsors of the event, Rhona Catipay, Chef Marife Torio, Mam Perlita Nepomuceno, Musaod Haqhaq, Crumbs, Melinda Kaagbay, SEBAMED, Masterclass Lifestyle Workshops, Tag Cargo, Indones Placibe, Editha Lazo, Evangeline Gustillo and everyone who gave their support to make the event a huge success. Special thanks to photographers, Sanay Sa Hirap OFWs and graphic artist Edwin Montoya.

Olpindo said that the launch of the second season will be announced soon.