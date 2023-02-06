The Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs and Administrative Development at the Ministry of Education, Rajaa Bouarki, announced a new batch of teachers from Jordan arrived today, saying the next batch will arrive on Wednesday, while tickets reservations are being made for Palestinian teachers in coordination with the Palestinian embassy representative in Kuwait.

Bouarki said the teachers will arrive soon via Jordan and Cairo and added the door for local contracting has been officially opened since last Thursday, and applications are being received electronically via the Ministry’s website.