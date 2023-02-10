The General Association of Banks called on telecommunications companies to freeze the telephone lines of those who have left the country to prevent scammers from exploiting the numbers in fraudulent operations. As reported by Al-Jarida, the association posted on its official Twitter account that the fraud operations that afflict the country can be solved by freezing the said phone lines as they are still active because of their outstanding balance, which scammers exploit for their operations. According to the tweet, the radical solution is “in the hands of telecommunications companies first” to reduce scammers, then periodic photographic awareness is required in several languages for new scamming methods.

The Ministry of the Interior warned the public yesterday of a fraud that originated outside Kuwait, who impersonated security officers using phone numbers and electronic communication programs. In a statement issued by the General Department of Relations and Security Media, it called on the public to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent calls in order to avoid falling victim to these operations, and to quickly inform competent authorities when they receive such suspicious calls. Officials stated that these contacts are being monitored and tracked down by concerned authorities in the ministry to take the necessary measures.