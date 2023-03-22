Sheikha Al-Essa, the Director of Public Relations at the Federation of Kuwait Banks announced the timings for receiving customers at local banks during Ramadan. The timings are from 10 am to 1:30 pm, based on the circular issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait in this regard.

The Kuwait Banking Association seizes this occasion to extend its congratulations and blessings to H.H the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al- Ahmad , H.H the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad , the Prime Minister, H.H Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait.