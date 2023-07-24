A Bangladeshi guard in his 30s committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in the camel area, The Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior received a report two days ago from a citizen who found the guard’s lifeless body in his room.

Upon receiving the report, security personnel, forensic experts, and a coroner promptly arrived at the site to investigate.

The preliminary findings revealed that the expatriate, who worked as a guard on the farm, had committed suicide by tying a rope around his neck and fixing it to the ceiling of his room.

Subsequently, the body was transferred to the forensic evidence department for further examination. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the detectives to better understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.