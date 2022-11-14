Adopting a healthy lifestyle can help you manage your diabetes, as diabetes is a major cause of kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation.

Good health is something we all take for granted. ‘Prevention is better than Cure’ while keeping this in mind Badr Al Samaa Medical Centre Kuwait launches its Diabetic Check-Up Package @5 KD on this WORLD DIABETES DAY 2022.

The package includes: FBS/RBS, PPBS, HBAIC and free Doctor Consultation and an exclusive 25% discount for further lab investigation till the end of November, while also providing FREE BADR HEALTH CARD WITH 1 YEAR VALIDITY. This offer is valid from 14th to 30th November.

This was announced at the press meet for the Diabetic Check-Up Package launch that was done by Mr. Ashraf Ayoor (Country Head) and Mr. Abdul Razak (Branch Manager) on 13th November at its Farwaniya Medical Centre Premises.

Badr Al Samaa is committed to the subject of ‘MORE THAN HEALTH CARE….HUMAN CARE’ for the people in Kuwait, started in March 2017.The Centre offers wide range of specialty medical services such as Urology, Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Pediatrics, ENT, Dentistry, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology & Cosmetology, General / Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy and Call Centre.

