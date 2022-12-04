While six children died in Britain due to the “Strep A” bacterium, health authorities warned of an increase in the death toll in the coming weeks, pointing out that infections, which are usually harmless, are five times higher in the country among children than they were before Covid infection.

The United Kingdom announced that it had recorded 5 deaths within 7 days due to staphylococcal infection, “A”, in children under the age of 10, which raised health concerns about the possibility of this type of disease mutating, reports a local Arabic daily quoting British Sky News network.

According to the UK’s Health Security Agency, this type of bacterial infection is capable of causing many diseases, some mild and others deadly.

The agency stated that the rate of infection with this infection in England this year among every 100,000 children between the ages of one and 4 years was in the range of 2.3 cases, while this figure was in the range of 0.5 during the period between 2017 and 2019.

For children between the ages of 5 and 9, it recorded 1.1 cases per 100,000 children, compared to 0.3 between 2017 and 2019.

Commenting on these figures, the UK’s Health and Human Services Authority said that investigations are underway after reports of an increase in staph A infections in children’s lower respiratory tract over the past few weeks. The authority added that there is no evidence to indicate the spread of a new strain of this bacterium.

The authority stated that the latest data shows that cases of scarlet fever caused by bacteria are still higher than “we usually see at this time of year,” as 851 cases were reported last week, compared to 186 cases in previous years.