The head of the rapid intervention team, head of the emergency team of the Hawalli Governorate Municipality Branch, Ibrahim Al-Sabaan, said the field campaign that was organized by the committee to reduce the phenomenon of bachelors living in private and model housing areas has completed its work in the Salmiya region, especially since the team has put under the microscope real estate violators.

He told Al-Rai daily, that the campaign team last week monitored a number of properties located in Block 12, and found apartments rented to bachelors in violation of the law, some of them turned into stores, restaurants, and even used for carrying out immoral activities.

Al-Sabaan said the team is working upon instructions from the Director General of Kuwait Municipality, Eng. Saud Al-Dabbous.

The committee then submits daily reports to Al-Dabbous and pointed out that several houses have been penalized for committing various types of violations, including thefts of electricity and others related to extensions and abuses on sewage manholes.

He added that the municipality will not hesitate to detect, punish and prosecute the violating real estate dealers and foreign investors, as each party will take action according to its specialization, stressing that the application of the law will eliminate the violators and transgressors.

Four properties were subjected to power cut for renting apartments to bachelors and a report has been submitted to the owner of the property.

As for the workers staying in these apartments, the Ministry of the Interior will verify their fingerprints, and the Public Authority for Manpower will take the appropriate measures against the violating workers.