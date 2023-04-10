Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which is scheduled to take place from 1st to 4th of May, 2023 in Dubai, UAE. ATB will be showcasing Azerbaijan’s diverse and unique travel experiences at a dedicated national stand at ATM, including hiking through lush natural landscapes, wellness experiences at top-rated resorts, and delicious traditional cuisine. Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from ATB and industry partners, including Azerbaijan Airlines, to learn more about the destination and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

“We look forward to meeting with travel professionals and media representatives at ATM 2023 and introducing them to Azerbaijan’s unique offering. We are confident that our participation in this event will help us to showcase Azerbaijan’s potential as an exciting and diverse destination,” said Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has emerged as a highly sought-after travel destination for Middle Eastern travellers, in part due to its convenient direct flights, easy visa procedures upon arrival, and reputation as a dynamic cultural and business hub. The latest statistics demonstrate exciting results, with Saudi tourists ranking first among GCC tourists who visited Azerbaijan last year. In 2022, 185,288 tourists from the GCC region travelled to Azerbaijan, with Saudi Arabia contributing the most (96,231), followed by the United Arab Emirates (41,085), Kuwait (22,610), Oman (18,527), Bahrain (3,424), and Qatar (3,411).

Visitors to the ATB stand can expect to learn about the country’s diverse attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Old City of Baku, the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, and the Sheki Historic Centre. Additionally, they can discover Azerbaijan’s stunning landscapes, such as the Caucasus Mountains, the Caspian Sea coast, and the Goygol Lake.

For more information about Azerbaijan’s tourism offerings, please visit www.azerbaijan.travel