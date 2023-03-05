Azerbaijan, one of the most beautiful countries in the Caucasus and Caspian Sea region, is European in nature and Asian in spirit. It is a land where the present harmonizes with the past, and the culture blends with nature and traditions.

CEO of the Azerbaijani Tourism Board, Florian Singschmid, in his meeting with The Times Kuwait recently, stressed that Azerbaijan invites Kuwaitis to experience the country’s historical heritage, recreational, gastronomic and cultural attractions, in addition to its wonderful natural landscapes.

He confirmed that approximately 22,610 tourists from Kuwait visited Azerbaijan in 2018, ranking Kuwait third among Gulf tourists after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the number of visitors to his country.

To further enhance Azerbaijan’s tourism development, strategies have been developed to diversify the tourism appeal of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku and other regions, while creating business and employment opportunities as well as implementing sustainable solutions.

As a result of these strategies, companies operating international hotel chains have been reinvigorated. In December 2022, The Ritz-Carlton, known for its high-end facilities, opened in Baku. Located in the heart of the country’s dynamic capital, The Ritz-Carlton features 190 spacious rooms and suites, luxury apartments and the city’s largest presidential suite. The Bespoke Club Lounge, spa with two indoor pools, and fitness center, as well as the Ritz Kids program that cater to younger travelers are among the many highlights of this hotel.

Also in 2022, major national attractions in the field of protection and sustainable management of national heritage sites were restored and preserved.

Extensive infrastructure modernization works have also been carried out at heritage sites, such as the UNESCO-listed Sheki Heritage Site, Pasgal, Khinalij and Dibaba Complex.

With its availability of family-friendly activities in both cities and outdoors, Azerbaijan offers many attractions to family tourism from Kuwait. The capital, Baku, is a modern, cosmopolitan city that offers an endless list of entertainment, gastronomic, and cultural experiences for travelers of all ages.

Travel to Shahdag or Tufandag for scenic skiing, take a trip to Çamhaki to visit an alpaca’s farm or safari park, or immerse yourself in the history of the Silk Road when heading to Sheki and Paşkal. What distinguishes Azerbaijan is that all the tourist sites are close to each other, allowing travelers to enjoy a variety of experiences simultaneously.

When traveling to Azerbaijan, Kuwaiti citizens can obtain a visa upon arrival. Kuwaiti citizens only need to present a valid passport and return ticket at the airport.