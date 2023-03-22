The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced the adoption of the unified call to prayer for the five daily prayers during Ramadan, taking into account the time differences in some regions of the country.

The Director of the Information Department at the Ministry, Dr. Ahmed Al-Otaibi, said in a press statement that the Undersecretary of the Mosques Sector, Salah Al-Shilahi, has issued an administrative circular to the directors of the mosques administrations in the country’s governorates about accuracy in the times of the call to prayer in Kuwait’s mosques during Ramadan, and the commitment of imams and muezzins in this regard, reports Al-Rai daily.