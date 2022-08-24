Four comprehensive security campaigns were carried out on Monday evening in various areas in the country resulting to the arrest of people who committed a number of violations of the law, most of which were in violation of the labour law, including absconding, overstaying, and undocumented stay in the country. The campaigns were undertaken in an effort to impose security control in four areas in Kuwait, under the directives of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, which was followed-up by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas.

The surprise checkpoint was conducted by the Farwaniya Governorate Security Directorate in various areas of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Al-Farwaniyah, and Khaitan, arresting 263 individuals who committed labour violations; 5 with absconding cases, 8 with expired residencies, 1 labour-related case, 7 undocumented, while the other 240 are currently under investigation.

On the other hand, the Ahmadi Security Directorate also implemented a campaign in Mahboula, capturing 12 people, 6 with expired residency, 6 engaged in immoral acts and illegal brokerage.