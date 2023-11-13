The Lebanese authorities, in coordination with the office of the Kuwaiti Narcotics Control General Administration in Lebanon, foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of hashish estimated at about 800 kilograms into Kuwait.

A statement issued by the office of the Lebanese Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi , said within the framework of continuous and intensive security cooperation between the Kuwaiti and Lebanese ministries of Interior to pursue drug dealers and smugglers, and after receiving information from the Directorate-General for Drugs Control and providing it to the Ministry of Interior and Lebanese municipalities and informing the General Directorate of Lebanese Customs, the Anti-Narcotics Division was able to seizes about 800 kilograms of drugs, reports Al-Anba daily.

The statement added: Based on this information, coordination was made between the Kuwaiti and Lebanese sides to carefully inspect the shipment. A large quantity of drugs was found professionally placed in wooden figures hidden inside a bulletproof box, in preparation for smuggling them into Kuwait by first sending them from Lebanon to the Netherlands.

The statement went on to say of those involved in the smuggling operation was arrested and referred with the seized items to the Central Narcotics Control Office in the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces. Work is underway to arrest others.