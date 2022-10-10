A report issued by the State Audit Bureau revealed that the Bureau rejected all requests submitted by the Environment Public Authority for tenders and contracts to be implemented during the fiscal year 2022/2023.

The report, according to a local Arabic daily, stated that the Environment Agency had submitted 7 tenders and the Bureau faulted the EPA because one of them related to the first extension of “maintenance and calibration of fixed and mobile air quality monitoring and follow-up stations and portable measuring devices” violated the terms and conditions.

The Bureau stated the violation came due to “the cancellation of maintenance of 5 devices for a period of 9 months, which are devices that have been replaced and include warranty period and do not need maintenance for a period of 9 months within the required extension period starting from the expiry of the original expired contract.”