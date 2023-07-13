Archaeologists in the United Kingdom have discovered an ancient wooden comb and a golden ring dating back to the Bronze Age, indicating that prehistoric people loved to take care of their appearance.

The comb and ring, which date back more than 3,000 years, were discovered near the coastal town of Barry in South Wales, in a small pit in which the cremated human remains were placed, reports Al-Rai daily.

“We always find metal and other artefacts, but finding something like a comb is unique,” said Mark Collard, director of the Red River Archeology Group. “It’s a rare glimpse into the personal lives of Bronze Age people.”

For his part, David Gilbert, leader of the research project, said: “The golden ring is the most striking object, and the wooden comb is an unparalleled discovery in Wales, if not in the United Kingdom.”

“It shows attention to detail and pride in appearance,” he added.

In turn, Adam Gwilt, the chief coordinator of prehistoric discoveries at the National Museum of Wales, said, “The discovery gives us a glimpse into life and death in the Bronze Age.”

“The gold ring is well made and offers a new insight into the development of early jewellery, across Britain and Ireland,” he added.