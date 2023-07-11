The Ambassador of Argentina to Kuwait, HE Claudia Alexandra Zampierri, said the 50 years of relations between her country and Kuwait are strong, pointing to the common values that unite the two friendly countries, including their interest in humanitarian work and helping the needy and those affected by disasters around the world.

On the sidelines of the celebration of Argentina’s Independence Day, in the presence of the Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Zampierri explained that despite the geographical proximity, there is similarity and close cooperation between the two countries politically and socially, noting that the procedures for Kuwaitis and residents to obtain a visa are easy and convenient, and its issuance does not exceed more than a week, reports Al-Qabas daily.

She indicated that the consular section at the embassy issues about 10 visas per month, pointing out that Kuwaitis enjoy an adventurous spirit and wish to visit Argentina.

The Argentine envoy also referred to great cooperation between Argentina and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, which granted her country 7 loans, worth about 105 million dinars, to finance infrastructure projects, “the value of each loan is about 15 million dinars,” indicating that her country and Kuwait have a common vision regarding many issues in the regional and international arenas, and exchange support in international forums.

She pointed out that there are 20 agreements and memorandums of understanding that guide bilateral relations between the two countries, and represent their legal framework, referring to an agreement between the two countries regarding cooperation between diplomatic institutes and the training and preparation of diplomats, but it needs renewal.