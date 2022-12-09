Argentina edged Netherlands 4-3 (2-2) on penalties to set up semi-final clash with Croatia.

With an assist and a goal, Lionel Messi had Argentina 2-0 up deep into the second-half before Wout Weghorst scored two late goals to make it 2-2 for Netherlands. The two teams couldn’t add to their tally in the extra-time, forcing the game into a penalty shootout. At the end, Emiliano Martinez made some fine saves to help Argentina secure a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout. The South Americans will now face Croatia in the semi-final.