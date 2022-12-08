Central Bank of Kuwait on Thursday announced the launch of Apple Pay services provided by Apple International by several Kuwaiti banks that fulfilled all the legal and regulatory requirements.

In a statement, the CBK expressed keenness to support and help develop easy and quick digital services to the public at the highest security standards that ensure protection of the customer banking information.

CBK also added that it approved for Kuwaiti banks in 2019 to provide Apple Pay services in Kuwait in line with its endeavors to develop all digital services modes and encourage Apple International to fulfill the legal requirements of the other regulatory authorities.

CBK pointed out that as of December 6 several Kuwaiti banks started providing Apple Pay, while the rest are in the process of launching the service soon, noting that Kuwaiti banks and Shared Electronic Services Company (K-Net) are conducting tests before launching the service to ensure the highest security and privacy standards.

CBK has previously approved similar digital payment services that have been operating in the market for years, adding that with Apple Pay, the main global digital payment services is now present in Kuwait.

Source: KUNA