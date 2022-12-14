Bloomberg News quoted informed sources as saying that Apple is preparing to provide alternative application stores on its iPhone and iPad devices in the European Union next year to comply with a new European competition law.

According to the report, a local Arabic daily quoting Reuters said, the changes will include allowing customers to finally install software on iPhones and iPads without using the company’s application store, the App Store.

However, Apple has not decided whether it will comply with other provisions of the law, including allowing alternative payment systems for its own payment systems.

Allowing the company’s payment tool to bypass the billions of dollars in revenue it collects from imposing a 30 percent commission on purchases from its App Store could go. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report stated that Apple’s software and services engineering sector employees are making great efforts to prepare the main systems of Apple platforms for that change.